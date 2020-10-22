Electronics and Equipment Restoration Made Easy at iTech

BRANTFORD, ON, OCT. 22/insPRESS/ – iTech Environmental Services is fully licensed TSSA contractor and insured environmentally conscious company headquartered in Brantford, Ontario with 24/7 service in Southern, Central Ontario and Barrie.

iTech utilizes the most effective equipment and processes to deliver specialized cleaning and deodorization services. Our team will work with you, to determine cost-effective and time-sensitive solutions to minimize business interruption. Most electronic components can be restored for less than 1/3 of the replacement costs. iTech will provide detailed reports, complete with replacement cost comparisons to allow you to make an informed decision on the claim.

We are available 24/7!! Emergency Response is critical to the successful restoration and reclamation of equipment and electronics affected by the hazards of fire, smoke and water. The corrosive and conductive nature of fire residue, smoke and water can quickly damage electronic circuitry, resulting in expensive replacement of components and costly downtime to business.

Not only do we offer restorative services for your electronics, we can also offer commercial cleaning for a variety of large electronics. Please call us at 1-877-324-4402 or email claims@itechgroup.ca for any inquires you may have.