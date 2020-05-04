Emergency response from the MBC Group to Fort McMurray flooding

May 4, 2020 by MBC Group
GATINEAU, QC, MAY 4, 2020/insPRESS/ – We are closely monitoring the situation in Fort McMurray and our Engineers, Environmental Consultant and Appraisers are readily available to provide emergency assistance on existing and future flood related claims. Our team leads: Ross Huartt, Sandis Legzdins, Avery Miskulin and Tony Caron arrive in Fort McMurray over the weekend to establish MBC’s operations in the badly impacted region.
MBC can provide response services to determine the extent of the damages to all buildings and provide remediation solutions.
Executive Vice President of MBC Group, Ross Huartt says, “In 2016 it was fires, while in the middle of a pandemic in 2020 it is flooding. This is why water risk assessments are increasingly important in Canada for businesses. MBC is proud that we are able to respond immediately to aid our fellow Albertans.”
Team members will be stationed at Rusty’s BCMInns to help assist with any questions. For field inquiries our Director of Environmental Services, Avery can be reached at 780-915-9427 or email: avery.miskulin@mbcgroup.ca. Our Director of Appraisal and Surveying Services, Sandis will also be available for assistance at our command center, he can be reached at 587-577-4756 or email: sandis.legzdins@mbc-group.ca.
Our hearts go out to all Fort McMurray residents impacted by the flood. MBC Group is here for you and will do our best to help the community recover.
About MBC Group
MBC Group has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years; providing structural, commercial, civil and residential consultation. Our mission is to provide objective analysis, precise reporting to assist our clients in making informed decisions. MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national post-loss appraisal and construction consulting firm.
Visit our website to learn more about our services and submit requests at https://www.mbc-group.ca/.