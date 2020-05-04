Emergency response from the MBC Group to Fort McMurray flooding

GATINEAU, QC, MAY 4, 2020/insPRESS/ – We are closely monitoring the situation in Fort McMurray and our Engineers, Environmental Consultant and Appraisers are readily available to provide emergency assistance on existing and future flood related claims. Our team leads: Ross Huartt, Sandis Legzdins, Avery Miskulin and Tony Caron arrive in Fort McMurray over the weekend to establish MBC’s operations in the badly impacted region.

MBC can provide response services to determine the extent of the damages to all buildings and provide remediation solutions.

Engineering Services In the event of flooding, the buildings will require a structural assessment to ensure that the foundation or support soil has not shifted, this is especially important regarding parkades. Additionally, the mechanical and electrical systems of buildings may need further evaluation. These inspections will form an initial building damage assessment report that identifies any loss related damages.

Environmental Consultants With floodwater contaminating and potentially causing mould in buildings, our team of Hygienists will evaluate the building environment. First, they will perform a moisture map of the exact water damage, and then test for any hazardous materials (mould, asbestos, bacteria). They will produce an independent report detailing the demolition and remediation requirements. MBC can also provide monitoring and sign off for any hazmat clean up project.

Appraisers Our Quantity Surveying team would prepare a detailed scope of repairs and estimate of the work required for the both the remediation and reconstruction.



Executive Vice President of MBC Group, Ross Huartt says, “In 2016 it was fires, while in the middle of a pandemic in 2020 it is flooding. This is why water risk assessments are increasingly important in Canada for businesses. MBC is proud that we are able to respond immediately to aid our fellow Albertans.”

Team members will be stationed at Rusty’s BCMInns to help assist with any questions. For field inquiries our Director of Environmental Services, Avery can be reached at 780-915-9427 or email: avery.miskulin@mbcgroup.ca. Our Director of Appraisal and Surveying Services, Sandis will also be available for assistance at our command center, he can be reached at 587-577-4756 or email: sandis.legzdins@mbc-group.ca.

Our hearts go out to all Fort McMurray residents impacted by the flood. MBC Group is here for you and will do our best to help the community recover.

About MBC Group

MBC Group has serviced the construction industry for over 20 years; providing structural, commercial, civil and residential consultation. Our mission is to provide objective analysis, precise reporting to assist our clients in making informed decisions. MBC Group is one of Canada’s leading national post-loss appraisal and construction consulting firm.

Visit our website to learn more about our services and submit requests at https://www.mbc-group.ca/.