Empowering New Brokerages: CHES Special Risk Extends Support for New Brokerages Struggling to Find a Market

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 14, 2023/insPRESS/ – Starting a new brokerage in the insurance industry can be challenging, especially when it comes to finding a market. With established players dominating the industry, new brokerages may struggle to establish their brand, build a client base, and secure profitable partnerships. It’s important to have a strong value proposition, a deep understanding of the market, and a strategic approach to building relationships. Partnering with an experienced MGA like CHES Special Risk can help new brokerages navigate these challenges and gain a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, they can gain access to a broader market and products, leverage MGA’s vast experience and expertise, take advantage of its resources to establish themselves in the industry.

CHES Special Risk has always been committed to providing top-notch insurance solutions and service to its clients, and it’s now taking that commitment a step further by extending its partnership opportunities to new brokerages that need a boost.

CHES Special Risk, CEO & President, Gary Hirst, said, “We recognize the challenges that new brokerages face when starting up in this competitive market, and we want to help them succeed. We believe that by partnering with CHES, new brokerages can not only find markets but access a wealth of resources, expertise, and opportunities that will help them establish themselves and grow their business.”

By partnering with CHES, new brokers and brokerages can benefit from:

No contracts

No minimum volume commitments

Flexibility

300+ Commercial Insurance products

Regular market product access

Large in-house Capacity

Quick response and turnaround

Access to a dedicated team of insurance experts

New brokerages can be rest assured that partnering with CHES Special Risk will help them overcome market barriers, attract clients, and win business. If you are a new brokerage, partner with MGAs like CHES Special Risk and let them support you in overcoming the challenges of building a successful brokerage in the insurance industry.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at 416-452-7850 or email Gary.Hirst@CHESspecialrisk.ca