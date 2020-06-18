EMRG Canada proudly announces its newest member addition; Lydale Group

MISSISSAUGA, ON, JUNE 18, 2020/insPRESS/ – EMRG Canada is pleased to announce a significant new addition to its membership ranks; the Lydale Group of restoration companies with established locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon. The EMRG shareholders have approved Lydale not only as a member, but also as a shareholder in EMRG.

‘‘ Joining the EMRG Canada family feels like a natural, progressive step for Lydale. It allows us to collaborate with a network of industry leading professionals and capitalize on resource sharing systems while supporting an increase in coverage across Canada. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship that supports the continuous build of a truly elite, Canadian network. − Blaine Jackson, President of Lydale Group. ‚‚

EMRG’s new Program Director, Bing Wong, says “Lydale helps EMRG secure a leadership position in Western Canada and should indicate to the national marketplace our intention of building a network of only the very best independent operators across the country.”

ABOUT LYDALE GROUP

The Lydale Group is a full-service emergency mitigation and repair contractor who has been serving clients since 1978. With four locations between Alberta and Saskatchewan, they offer a diverse range of expertise and have the capacity to respond quickly, regardless of the size of loss. They pride themselves on being a big company with a small company approach, empowering their people to be agile and responsive to their clients. They do this using current industry approved equipment and standards, utilizing green technologies wherever possible.

Further information about Lydale Group can be found at www.lydale.com.

ABOUT EMRG CANADA

EMRG Canada is a high caliber network of accredited full-service restoration contractors that specialize in helping people put their lives back on track after experiencing property-related tragedies. EMRG’s established contractors specialize in mitigation, restoration and reconstruction of all types and sizes. They work with residential and commercial property owners and insurance companies to complete all restorations to the highest standards and with minimal interruption. EMRG is owned by its members and all members are operators of their own respective restoration contracting businesses in Canada.

Acting President of EMRG, Garry Gonneau of Complete Restoration in the Greater Toronto Area, says “Stay tuned to our digital channels on Linkedin and elsewhere to see all of the exciting announcements to come.”

Further information about EMRG Canada can be found at www.emrg.com or contact us at:

EMRG Canada

Phone: 844-344-3674

Email: info@emrg.com