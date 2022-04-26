Engage with FIRST Canada at the 2022 IBAA Convention

April 26, 2022 by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
TORONTO, ON, APRIL 26, 2022/insPRESS/ – Engage with FIRST Canada and elevate your payments. Offer even more payment flexibility, differentiate your value, improve your operations and grow your market share.
FIRST Canada is proud to be a Copper Sponsor of the Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta. Connect with their team at their exhibit booth at the 2022 IBAA Convention, taking place Sunday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Payments. Solutions. Simple.
Speak with the team while to learn how you can engage with FIRST Canada to elevate your client payment experience.
|Alex Husain
Regional Sales Manager
|Brett Stafford
Relationship Manager
|Stuart Bruce
CEO
|Dave Caringi
Chief Sales Officer
|Tas Kurji
VP Industry Relations
and Partnerships
Enter to Win:
|Visit the FIRST Canada booth and enter for your chance to win Apple AirPods.
About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.
