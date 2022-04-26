Engage with FIRST Canada at the 2022 IBAA Convention

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 26, 2022/insPRESS/ – Engage with FIRST Canada and elevate your payments. Offer even more payment flexibility, differentiate your value, improve your operations and grow your market share.

FIRST Canada is proud to be a Copper Sponsor of the Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta. Connect with their team at their exhibit booth at the 2022 IBAA Convention, taking place Sunday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Speak with the team while to learn how you can engage with FIRST Canada to elevate your client payment experience.

Alex Husain

Regional Sales Manager Regional Sales Manager Brett Stafford

Relationship Manager Relationship Manager