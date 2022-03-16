Engage with FIRST Canada at the 2022 P&C Insurance Day

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 16, 2022/insPRESS/ – Engage with FIRST Canada and elevate your payments. Offer even more payment flexibility while differentiating your value, improving your operations, and growing your market share.

Connect with the FIRST Canada team at their exhibit booth at the 2022 P&C Insurance Day, taking place Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Speak with Alexander Subirana, senior relationship manager, and Karl Hamaoui, relationship manager while at the 2022 P&C Insurance Day to learn how you can engage with FIRST Canada to elevate your client payment experience.

Enter to Win:

Enter for your chance to win Apple AirPods.

They look forward to seeing you there.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647-308-4944

> Voir français ci-dessous



Engagez-vous auprès de FIRST Canada lors de la Journée de l’assurance dommages 2022

TORONTO, ON, LE 16 MARS 2022/insPRESS/ – Engagez-vous avec FIRST Canada et améliorez vos paiements. Offrez encore plus de souplesse à vos paiements tout en différenciant votre valeur, en améliorant vos opérations et en augmentant votre part de marché. Entrez en contact avec l’équipe de FIRST Canada à leur kiosque d’exposition lors de la Journée de l’assurance dommages 2022, qui aura lieu le mercredi 30 mars 2022.



Discutez avec Alexander Subirana, directeur principal des relations clients, et Karl Hamaoui, directeur des relations clients, lors de la Journée de l’assurance de dommages 2022, pour apprendre comment vous pouvez vous engager avec FIRST Canada et améliorer l’expérience de paiement de vos clients.

Alexander Subirana

Directeur principal des relations clients Karl Hamaoui

Directeur des relations clients



Participer pour gagner

Participez pour courir la chance de gagner des Apple AirPods.

Ils ont hate de vous y voir.

À propos de Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada (FIRST Canada) fournit au marché canadien de l’assurance des solutions de paiement novatrices. Les courtiers, les grossistes et les assureurs peuvent s’associer à FIRST Canada et élargir leur offre pour fournir plus de valeur, de choix et de commodité à tous leurs clients. La force combinée de l’équipe dévouée, de l’offre évoluée et de la plateforme innovatrice de FIRST Canada permet à ses partenaires de faire face à l’avenir exigeant du marché canadien de l’assurance, outillés de solutions leaders dans le marché pour réussir. FIRST Canada fait partie de Wintrust (Nasdaq : WTFC) une société de services financiers avec plus de 50 milliards de dollars d’actifs et une partie des plus grandes sociétés de financement de primes en Amérique du Nord. Suivez FIRST Canada sur LinkedIn et Twitter. Pour en savoir plus sur l’entreprise, visitez www.firstinsurancefunding.ca/fr.

Pour plus d’informations, veuillez contacter :

Eric Bissonnette

Président régional, région de l’Est

Financement d’Assurance FIRST du Canada

eric.bissonnette@firstinsurancefunding.ca

514 688 8252