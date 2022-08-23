Engage with FIRST Canada at the 2022 RIMS Canada Conference

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 23, 2022/insPRESS/ – Engage with FIRST Canada to help your clients smooth out their cash flow and free up working capital with innovative payment solutions. Connect with the FIRST Canada team at their exhibit booth at the 2022 RIMS Canada Conference taking place at the Halifax Convention Centre on September 11 – 14.

FIRST Canada’s innovative payment solutions allow your clients to:

Smooth out cash flow with the convenience of easy monthly payments

Inject capital back into their business

Preserve available credit

Lock in competitive rates for the term

Pay for insurance as they use it

Speak with the team to learn how FIRST Canada can elevate your clients’ payment experience.

Enter to Win:

Visit the FIRST Canada booth and enter for your chance to win a Bose Portable Smart Speaker.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944