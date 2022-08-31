Engage with FIRST Canada at the 2022 Vertafore Canada Users (VCU) Experience

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 31, 2022/insPRESS/ – Engage with FIRST Canada and Vertafore and learn how you can provide innovative payment solutions directly from within SIG with the new release of FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG.

FIRST Canada is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor at this year’s VCU Experience, taking place from Thursday, September 15 to Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Sheraton Toronto Airport Hotel & Conference Centre. Connect with the team at their exhibit booth and discover how you can engage with FIRST Canada to elevate your client payment experience.

With the new release of FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG, you can simplify the payment process for you and your clients. Improve your client experience with the easy creation of payment plans and real-time payment status updates, directly from within Vertafore SIG.

FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG Benefits Improve your client experience

Increase operational efficiencies

Reduce receivables and administration costs

Protect your client relationships

Speak with Gianpiero Cancelliere, AVP relationship manager, and Chris Baronas, AVP relationship manager, and Karl Hamaoui, relationship manager, while at our booth to learn how you can now get indicative quotes based on estimated premiums and create what-if scenarios to find the right payment plan for your clients, in a few simple clicks.

Enter to Win:

Visit the FIRST Canada booth and enter for your chance to win Apple AirPods.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944