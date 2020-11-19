Envista Forensics Acquires Stephenson Consulting Group

ATLANTA, GA., NOV. 19, 2020/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global provider of forensic consulting services to the insurance, legal, and risk management industries, announced today that it has acquired Stephenson Consulting Group. The acquisition brings Envista additional building consulting and project management capabilities to complement and expand its existing and well-regarded global building consulting division.

Headquartered in Arlington, TX, Stephenson Consulting Group has provided complex property and building assessments for commercial insurers, property owners and legal professionals since 2005. The acquisition includes Envista welcoming 12 employees, including the company’s founder, Larry Stephenson, and Managing Partner, Michael Vandeveer.

“I have respected the Stephenson team for many years. Their excellent reputation among top tier clients is a direct result of outstanding leadership, in addition to an extraordinary work product and top-notch customer service,” Don Skaff, Executive Vice President, Envista Forensics. Skaff continued, “Envista’s Building Consulting division plays an integral role in our growth strategy, and the Stephenson team will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver industry-leading solutions for clients around the world. We are delighted to be welcoming this wonderful group to the Envista family.”

“The Stephenson team is excited to be joining Envista. Since I founded the company 15 years ago, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of expertise following complex building and construction incidents. As we learned more about Envista, it became clear that we shared the same values, dedication, and passion for providing world-class service for our clients and challenging growth opportunities for internal team members”, Stephenson commented.

Vandeveer went on to add, “Our team is comprised of extremely skilled and committed building experts, many of us having years of experience working as general contractors and insurance adjusters. We’re excited to join forces with Envista’s talented team of building consultants and provide unrivaled expertise and service to our combined client bases.”

Stephenson and Vandeveer will join the Envista team as Senior Principal Consultants within Envista’s Major Loss Group, where they will provide expert consulting following complex construction and building incidents and disputes. Envista’s well regarded Major Loss Group is comprised of industry-recognized experts and consultants, who have handled some of the most noteworthy complex claim investigations in recent decades.

