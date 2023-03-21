Envista Forensics Announces Greig Boyle as National Sales Director of Canada

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics (“Envista”), a leading global provider of forensic consulting services, is excited to welcome Greig Boyle to the team as National Sales Director – Canada.

Greig joins our team as a seasoned and well-respected claims professional. His background includes over 30 years in the Property and Casualty Insurance marketplace working with both Insurers and Independent Adjusting firms. As well as extensive experience and knowledge in the areas of leadership, technical claims handling, client account management, business development, and marketing.

Greig started his career in 1989 as a Property Adjuster before moving into a National Technical Specialist role with a large insurer, where he handled complex losses and was involved in mentoring and training. He then joined a National Independent Adjusting firm as Branch Manager and quickly advanced into more senior roles including Regional Manager, VP Operations, and Executive VP of Operations. Most recently Greig was the Director of Sales and Marketing for a large national Canadian loss consulting firm.

“I am so excited for Greig to be joining the Envista team,” said Brooke Trosclair, VP of Sales, Americas. “I’m confident that Greig’s strong technical knowledge, extensive leadership, and considerable sales and marketing experience will prove as great assets to our team as we move forward.”

In his new role, Greig will work closely with our exceptional group of forensic experts and the national operations team to continue our rapid growth, maintain our long-standing client relations, and build new client partnerships into the future.

Greig will be based out of Envista’s Mississauga office and can be reached at 4216-989-0340 or greig.boyle@envistaforensics.com.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, LATAM, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.