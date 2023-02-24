Envista Forensics Announces ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation for Their Materials Lab

CHICAGO, IL, FEBRUARY 24, 2023/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics (“Envista”), a leading global provider of forensic consulting services, announces Materials Science Lab ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

Following the launch of Envista’s in-house Materials Science Lab capabilities in February 2022, and after two years of tremendous effort, the lab is now ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited. This accreditation is awarded by demonstrating proficient operations and the ability to generate the absolute highest quality results. The lab was tested against other labs around the world to ensure consistency and validity of results.

“This puts us ahead of many of our competitors as far as quality and certifications,” stated Wesley Grandlienard, Technical Director – Electrical/Mechanical, and project lead for Envista’s Materials Lab. “It also provides a unique way to work with our experts across the globe, as the accreditation is internationally accepted. We couldn’t be more excited to finally announce this to clients.”

The ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation indicates Envista meets the competency and standards of the best labs in the world. Envista has been investing heavily in lab services technology and offers Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy analysis, ionic contamination testing, microscopic analysis, and soon, fire debris analysis, all in-house.

For more information on Envista’s Materials Lab services and capabilities, visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com/services/materials-lab-services.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, LATAM, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

