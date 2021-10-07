Envista Forensics Announces Launch of Global Websites to Enhance Client Experience

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 7, 2021 /insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic consulting firm, announced today that their .com has now expanded into seven new websites in an effort to enhance the client experience in a more local and regional way.

The firm, now part of the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, has seen substantial growth in the past three years, prompting the need for a faster, more interactive, and innovative online experience for clients.

“A big goal for this site was to really be able to speak to our clients, exactly where they are,” said Jennifer Gaster, Vice President, Marketing, Envista Forensics. “We also wanted to be able to more easily showcase all of our amazing thought leaders in a way that was simple, easy, and useful.”

With a heavy emphasis on educational resources for all client sectors and a more robust expert directory, the site was designed to assist all types of users. From easy keyword searches to filter through hundreds of experts, to specific resource toolkits offering practice-specific materials—including articles, on-demand webinars, white papers, and live webinars. Plus, contacting an expert, or filling out a service request, has never been easier, whether you’re an adjuster, attorney, business owner, or contractor.

Across the globe, the Envista team is excited about the possibilities that regional sites can bring to better serve clients in markets throughout Europe, Singapore, Australia, LATAM, and North America.

“The Envista Canada team is excited to have our own tailored website, customizable to our market conditions, to provide the best possible service and highlight local service offerings and expertise,” said Michael Guest, Managing Director, Canada, Envista Forensics. “While Envista’s clients benefit from our ability to draw on experts from all over the globe, the new website will better connects us to our local clients.”

Check out the new www.envistaforensics.com and fill out a customer feedback survey. The first 100 users to fill out the survey are entered into a chance to win one of five Apple AirPods.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting services. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 40 offices located across North America, Mexico, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

