Envista Forensics Announces Lenny Alexander as Chief Experience Officer

LONDON, ON, JANUARY 31, 2022/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, welcomes Lenny Alexander as Chief Experience Officer. Mr. Alexander will oversee the end-to-end client experience for the company’s global engineering and technical divisions across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Mr. Alexander has dedicated his career to serving the insurance industry. Uniquely qualified to speak to the concerns of carriers, adjusters, attorneys, as well as the broker and policy holder, Mr. Alexander is passionate about superior customer service and client impact throughout the life cycle of a loss, resulting in a fair resolution for all parties.

“I have a deep respect for Lenny’s insight into the Market,” said Liz Peterson, VP, International Forensics, “including his appreciation of our client’s most pressing requirements and concerns. I know that with Lenny on the Leadership team we will do even better by our clients.”

“I could not be more excited to be reunited with Lenny,” said Scott Nacheman, Practice Leader Major Loss. “Clients trust Lenny because they know he genuinely has their interests at heart.

Mr. Alexander brings 34 years of experience to Envista. He will be tasked with ensuring that Envista’s global customer experience is consistent with the drivers that our clients prioritize from the complex to the routine.

Christina Lucas, Envista Forensics President, is excited for this next chapter for Mr. Alexander and Envista. “Coming from the client side, in senior claims management roles at a major carrier, I understand the importance of delivering on our promise to our customer. Lenny will be a transformational member of the Envista team.”

Mr. Alexander can be reached at lenny.alexander@envistaforensics.com or at +44 7525 628 043.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

Jennifer Gaster, Vice President- Marketing

Envista Forensics

(224) 406-9809

Jennifer.Gaster@envistaforensics.com