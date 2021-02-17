Envista Forensics Announces New CIOB Toronto Hub Deputy Chair

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 17, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic and consulting company, announces Duan van der Merwe has been appointed Deputy Chair of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Toronto Hub.

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), a large well-known professional organization for construction professionals across the world, recently appointed the 2021 Toronto Hub Committee. The Toronto Hub, a division of the CIOB, is the local chapter that represents CIOB members in Toronto and throughout Canada.

“I have been involved with the CIOB since 2015, serving on the Qatar Local Hub committee and Middle Eastern Regional Hub Committee as Novus Chair up to the mid-2017,” shares van der Merwe, Senior Consultant, Construction Claims and Dispute Resolution, Envista Forensics. “I have been elected deputy chair of the Toronto Hub, representing the developments in our region to the rest of the institute and bringing a Canadian perspective to the global construction management profession.”

With over 10 years of experience in the construction industry in Canada and overseas, van der Merwe, while living in Qatar, held the Chairman post of the CIOB for young construction professionals for two years before being elected Deputy Chair of the Toronto Hub Committee.

“There is no better person suited for this role than Duan,” said Michael Guest, District Manager, Toronto, Envista Forensics. “He has worked on some massive construction losses and disputes all over the world and can lend an amazing amount of technical expertise and perspective.”

