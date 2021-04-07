Envista Forensics Announces New Major Loss Practice

ATLANTA, GA, APR. 7, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, is pleased to announce that the company has added a new line of business, wholly dedicated to performing Major Loss Investigations following complex, catastrophic incidents and disputes.

With this announcement also comes the appointment of several new business leaders in key roles. Mark Ewing, who most recently held roles as Senior Principal Consultant and Complex Loss Consultant, becomes Vice President-Specialty Practices where he will oversee Envista’s global Specialty Practice Group strategies. Scott Nacheman, who joined the Company in June of 2020 as Principal Consultant, transitions to Practice Leader-Major Loss. In this new role, Nacheman is responsible for driving the growth and development of Envista’s Major Loss practice.

Additionally, Larry Canary, Farhood Nowzartash, and Michael Pagano have been appointed as Group Directors within the Major Loss practice, specializing in Fire & Explosion Investigation, Civil/Structural, and MEP, respectively.

When asked the importance of this development, Ewing commented, “At Envista, our goal has always been to deliver an unrivaled customer experience. Today, the needs of our clients are constantly evolving, and with our Major Loss practice, we are best positioned to leverage our collective experience handling the world’s most devastating losses by providing customized multidisciplinary project teams.”

Nacheman added, “Envista launching a Major Loss division is an industry game-changer because there is no team like the one we have created. Our Major Loss practice is comprised of leading design engineers and industry experts who have deep experience across diverse sectors, who have also devoted huge portions of their careers to analyzing the world’s most challenging failures to provide customized recovery solutions.”

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building & construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

