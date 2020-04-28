Envista Forensics announces noteworthy staffing updates to their Canadian Operations

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 28, 2020/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic engineering and consulting firm announces a noteworthy staffing update to their Canadian Operations.

Kirsten Hoedlmoser, M.Eng., CHSC, CIH, P.Eng.., has joined Envista’s Toronto office as Envista’s Canadian Technical Lead, Environmental & Industrial Hygiene Group. Hoedlmoser has a depth of experience in the forensic investigations, legal and insurance industries, recently holding a management position with a global scientific and regulatory company. A licensed Chemical Engineer, Hoedlmoser is also a Certified Industrial Hygienist. These two complementary areas of expertise give her a tremendous ability to provide both scientifically valid and very practical findings in complex and challenging cases involving fire residue, mould, asbestos, lead, and other chemical and biological contaminants.

“We are very excited to have Kirsten join our team. She is extremely passionate about being able to bring clarity and sense to environmental matters that the insurance industry is often challenged to deal with in a practical yet scientifically valid fashion. Not only that, Kirsten has established that reputation over the past 7 years working with many of the most respected insurance and legal professional in the industry,” said Ron Koerth, Senior Vice President for Envista Canada. He went on to add that, “Kirsten adds further depth to our well-recognized multi-disciplinary teams allowing us to continue to serve and support our clients all across Canada in a manner which provides true value to them.”

When asked to comment on her move, Kirsten stated: “I am thrilled to be joining the Envista team in Canada. I have worked side by side with many Envista experts on cases over the past few years and value their professionalism, ethics and integrity. I look forward to working with the Canadian team to help expand our environmental and industrial hygiene services and multi-disciplinary focus nation-wide.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. They provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, cyber security and digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore and Australia. Visit www.envistaforensics.com for more information

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gaster, Vice President- Marketing

Envista Forensics

(224) 406-9809

Jennifer.Gaster@envistaforensics.com