Envista Forensics Announces Noteworthy Staffing Updates to their Canadian Operations

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, announces two noteworthy staffing updates to their Canadian operations.

Effective today, Ron Koerth, P.Eng., Senior Vice President, Canada, has returned to a technical consulting role, where he will serve as a Senior Principal Consultant. With this change, Michael Guest, P.Eng., has taken over management of Envista’s Canadian forensics division as Managing Director, Canada.

“I have enjoyed working with the global Envista management team in a leadership capacity over these last few years,” says Koerth. “Now I look forward to returning to the field as a technical consultant where I will be able to work with our wonderful clients and field experts.”

Guest had been the District Manager at Envista for Eastern Canada over the past couple of years and previously spent a number of years in a management role at a Toronto-based forensic engineering firm.

“I am excited to continue developing the great reputation that Envista has in Canada, but in a broader, national role.” Guests shares. “Additionally, I am fortunate that our clients and experts will be able to continue benefitting from Ron’s technical expertise and mentorship for more years to come.”

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

