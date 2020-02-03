Envista Forensics Announces Noteworthy Staffing Updates to their Canadian Operations

Toronto,ON, Feb. 3, 2020/InsPress/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic engineering and consulting firm announces two noteworthy staffing updates to their Canadian Operations.

Michael Guest, P.Eng., has joined Envista’s Toronto office as District Manager for Eastern Canada. Guest has a depth of experience in the forensic investigations and insurance industries, recently holding leadership positions with prominent forensic and equipment audit companies. A licensed Engineer, Guest also has over two decades of energy industry experience, from project management of large-scale public utility projects, to technical sales and operational management in the emerging renewable industry space.

Michael commented “I am delighted to be joining the Envista team in Toronto. I’ve admired Envista and their recent growth across Canada for some time and look forward to leveraging my experience in forensic engineering, sales and the energy industry as our Canadian team continues to expand.”

With the addition of Guest, Farhood Nowzartash, PhD, P.Eng., will transition into a new role as Technical Director for Envista Canada. In that capacity, Nowzartash an industry-recognized expert in the structural engineering and forensic market, will continue to assist clients on the most complicated structural and construction related loss investigations, both in Canada and globally. Additionally, in his new role, Nowzartash will be partnering with other Envista leaders around the world on vital staff development and training initiatives.

