Envista Forensics Announces Promotion of Masoud Mashkournia

CALGARY, AB, AUGUST 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Masoud Mashkournia to Senior Mechanical Project Engineer.

Mashkournia has been instrumental in growing the mechanical team’s capabilities in western Canada. His combined level of expertise and technical knowledge, along with the outstanding customer service he provides clients, has made him a well-known entity within the organization.

Mashkournia specializes in the practice areas of mechanical engineering and failure analysis of commercial claims related to industrial equipment including pipelines or process piping, high-rise piping analysis, plumbing piping and components, fire detection and suppression systems, and mechanical equipment.

“I am proud to continue working alongside my talented colleagues and valued clients at Envista Forensics in my new role,” says Mashkournia. “I look forward to cultivating new opportunities within our organization.”

Envista’s western Canada team has a highly respected reputation for handling large loss and complex failure analysis claims. Their team works with insurers and litigators to provide extensive analysis and detailed legal reporting, as well as counsel and expert witness services for multi-disciplinary claims or legal matters.

Kathleen Hopkins, District Manager, Envista Forensics, Western Canada, says, “Masoud is definitely one of the reasons the Envista brand is recognized in Western Canada. His clients respect him, and his expertise, and he has carried them through everything from devastating equipment failures, to catastrophic water losses. This recent promotion is certainly well deserved.”

Masoud Mashkournia can be reached at masoud.mashkournia@envistaforensics.com or (403) 850-0194. To submit an assignment, please visit Envista’s website at www.envistaforensics.com.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic consulting. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building and construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations, and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal, and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gaster

VP, Marketing

Envista Forensics

+1 224.406.9809

jennifer.gaster@envistaforensics.com