Envista Forensics Expands Civil/Structural and Electrical Divisions in Toronto

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic and consulting company, welcomes John Kaczmarek, P.Eng. and Aleks Aleksandrov to their Toronto office.

Kaczmarek, who joins as a Project Engineer within the Company’s Civil/Structural division, has over 10 years of experience as design engineer. Aleksandrov joins as Technical Consultant in Electrical Engineering, where he will leverage his more than 6 years’ experience as an electrical engineer. Both will lend their individual expertise to the rapidly growing forensic consulting team in Canada.

“The Toronto office continues to experience exceptional growth. Envista already has world class Civil, Structural and Electrical Engineering Teams working out of the Toronto office,” said Michael Guest, District Manager, Envista Forensics, Canada. “Hiring John Kaczmarek and Aleks Aleksandrov further strengthens these groups adding significant design, consulting, costing, PV (solar) and construction experience to the firm. John and Aleks have already made positive contributions to the Team and I look forward to seeing them continue to provide exceptional service for our clients.”

Kaczmarek’s career in engineering started as a structural designer, where he gained valuable skills in the design and construction of high-rise, residential, education and heritage buildings. Following his design career, he worked as a project engineer and structural engineer for almost 7 years, designing, analyzing and ensuring the quality control of structures.

Aleksandrov’s experience started as a Project Coordinator at an electrical contractor company, where he gained valuable skills with photovoltaic systems. He performed quality assurance inspections, final commissioning on photovoltaic projects and verified the location, condition and installation of electrical equipment. He later became an Associate Electrical Engineer within forensic engineering, assisting in failure investigations and origin and cause.

“I am glad to have joined the Envista team,” Aleksandrov stated. “It has been a little over a month that I am here, and I already feel quite welcome. I am looking forward to being part of the team and providing quality service.”

John Kaczmarek can be reached at John.Kaczmarek@envistaforensics.com or 647 265 9148. Aleks Aleksandrov can be reached at Aleks.Aleksandrov@envistaforensics.com or 647 264 5059. To submit an assignment, please visit Envista’s website at www.envistaforensics.com.

