Envista Forensics expands Civil/Structural Division in Toronto

TORONTO, ON/MARCH 18, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, welcomes Mina Al Aboosi, P.Eng., BSS. to their Toronto office.

Al Aboosi, who joins as a Project Engineer as part of Envista’s Civil/Structural group, will be focusing on building science matters. Building science complements Envista’s current Civil and Structural, Environment, Materials, and Equipment Loss Consulting services. The complex matters that Envista works on require the proper suite of these services and expertise working together to ensure optimal outcomes for their clients.

Envista’s civil and structural engineering group provides services for claims professionals, legal professionals, owners, developers, and contractors. The group of experts help with such incidents, claims, or disputes, such as catastrophe damage, structural failure, infrastructure damage, concreate failure, and more.

Al Aboosi has over 10 years of experience in the construction industry and has been involved in many different projects primarily involved in reviewing site works and quality assurance. Her experience extends to reviewing design drawings, project specification, and required local and national standards.

“Mina’s experience makes her the ideal fit to lead our expansion into building science,” said Michael Guest, District Manager, Envista Forensics, Canada. “This is something that Envista has been passionate about for some time and will further expand the Toronto office’s services.”

Mina Al Aboosi can be reached at mina.alaboosi@envistaforensics.com or 416-316-9157. To submit an assignment, please visit Envista’s website at www.envistaforensics.com.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building & construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gaster

VP, Marketing

Envista Forensics

224.406.9809

jennifer.gaster@envistaforensics.com