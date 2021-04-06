Envista Forensics Expands Construction Claims & Dispute Resolution in Toronto

TORONTO, ON, APR. 5, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, welcomes Charles Ogodo, BSc (Hons) QS, PgD Project Mgmt., MBA, PMP, MCIOB, MAPM, MRICS, PQS to their Toronto office.

Ogodo, who joins as Consultant within Envista’s Construction Claims & Dispute Resolution division, has over 33 years of experience in the construction industry, with a focus on quantity surveying. With Envista, Ogodo will be working on construction claims, cost management, and commercial management matters.

“The Toronto office continues to experience exceptional growth,” said Michael Guest, District Manager, Envista Forensics, Canada. “Charles, whose background experience is from consulting, contracting and client organizations, fits the Quantity Surveyor role perfectly.”

Ogodo completed his bachelor’s degree in Nigeria and received his MBA from the University College of Estate Management in Reading United Kingdom. He is well known globally with a number of certifications from global professional institutes. Ogodo previously worked in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, where he spent over 10 years with a global engineering organization before moving to Canada.

“I am delighted to join the team at Envista, who are known to bring certainty to clients involved in construction claims and damages,” Ogodo stated. “As a professional Quantity Surveyor, my cost and commercial management expertise will be invaluable to the team and bring succor to the clients we serve.”

Charles Ogodo can be reached at charles.ogodo@envistaforensics.com or (647) 262-5641. To submit an assignment, please visit Envista’s website at www.envistaforensics.com.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building & construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gaster

VP, Marketing

Envista Forensics

224.406.9809

jennifer.gaster@envistaforensics.com