Envista Forensics Expands Industrial Hygiene and Equipment Loss Consulting Services in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, JULY 15, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, welcomes Joshua Campbell as Technical Consultant. Campbell has relocated to Calgary from the Toronto office to help expand the Industrial Hygiene and Equipment Loss Consulting practicse westward.

Over the past year, Campbell was integral in providing support and managing various complex investigations following incidents involving multi-tenant commercial, educational, recreation, and industrial spaces. He worked closely on environmental and hygiene projects including mold assessments, smoke delineation, lead and asbestos assessments, and cleaning and remediation matters. He was also integral in providing support during the Fort McMurray flooding in 2020.

“Envista serves our clients on a national scope with equipment loss consulting and industrial hygiene services,” says Campbell. “I am excited to relocate to Calgary to assist in offering these resources to our western Canada clients on a consistent basis.”

Envista’s western Canada team has a highly respected reputation for handling large loss and complex failure analysis claims, working with insurers and litigators to provide extensive analysis and detailed legal reporting, as well as counsel and expert witness services for multi-disciplinary claims or legal matters.

“We are thrilled to have Joshua join the Calgary team and bring his expertise in equipment loss consulting and industrial hygiene as new service offerings in western Canada,” shares Kathleen Hopkins, District Manager, Envista Forensics, Western Canada. “Joshua’s professional, positive attitude, combined with a unique skill-set,will benefit our clients and assist Envista in growing our presence in this region.”

