Envista Forensics Expands Sales Team in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, APR. 23, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a leading global forensic consulting company, welcomes Erin Pelzer as Client Relations Manager, Western Canada. Pelzer will be based out of the firm’s Calgary office.

Pelzer will focus on deepening client relations and growing revenue in Western Canada by promoting the Envista brand and the firm’s forensic engineers and consultants. Envista has offices across North America, including Mexico, the U.S., and Canada, as well as Europe, Singapore, and Australia. Envista’s team of global experts assist claim and legal professionals worldwide following incidents or disasters such as fires, failures, collapses or natural disasters.

“I am thrilled to join the established team at Envista Forensics and look forward to engaging with clients in the Western Canadian region,” Pelzer stated. “I am excited to contribute to the continued success of the organization and help grow our presence in the marketplace moving forward.”

Pelzer has over 15 years of experience in sales and client services, with an emphasis on overall customer experience. Her recent background stems from the global restoration industry where she developed key business relationships and sharpened her account management and business development skills.

“Erin’s experience and professionalism makes her the ideal fit to grow new client relationships, while also nurturing the wonderful ones we already have,” said Yvonne Hird, National Sales Manager, Envista Forensics, Canada. “Expanding our sales team with a dedicated client relations manager in western Canada is something Envista has been passionate about for some time, and I’m excited for Erin to further enhance the Envista experience, as I know our clients will enjoy working with her.”

Envista’s Western Canada team has a highly respected reputation for handling large loss and complex failure analysis claims. Their team in Canada works with insurers and litigators to provide extensive analysis and detailed legal reporting, as well as counsel and expert witness services for multi-disciplinary claims or legal matters.

Erin Pelzer can be reached at erin.pelzer@envistaforensics.com or 587-284-0776. To submit an assignment, please visit Envista Forensics’ website at www.envistaforensics.com.

