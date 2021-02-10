Envista Forensics Expands Toronto Office with Addition of Materials Group

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 10, 2021/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic and consulting company, welcomes André Delhaise, PhD to their Toronto office.

Delhaise, who joins as Project Consultant, will be leading Envista’s Materials Group, providing a new service offering to our clients. With over 8 years of experience, both in industry and academia, Delhaise will make an immediate impact to the rapidly growing forensic consulting team in Canada.

“The Toronto office continues to experience exceptional growth. Envista already has world class Civil, Structural, Environmental, and Electrical Engineering teams that complement our Course of Construction and Digital Forensics groups already working out of the Toronto office,” said Michael Guest, District Manager, Envista Forensics, Canada.

Excited about the growth in both personnel and divisional expertise, Guest continues, “We are fortunate to have a loyal and growing customer base in Toronto, which has resulted in a steady increase in matter volume. André is the perfect fit to lead our expansion into materials, something that Envista has been passionate about for some time. While Envista’s commitment to the Canadian market grows, we will continue expand our services as we attract top talent.”

Delhaise completed his PhD in Materials Engineering at the University of Toronto in 2018. Subsequent to graduation, he solved quality defects for a global high-tech manufacturing facility. Delhaise brings extensive experience solving manufacturing deficiencies, combined with exceptional practical laboratory skills and innate curiosity to Envista.

“I am very excited to join the team at Envista,” Delhaise stated. “Materials science is at the core of everything and I am looking forward to bringing that expertise to expand the company’s portfolio and capabilities in Canada.”

André Delhaise can be reached at andre.delhaise@envistaforensics.com or 647 210 7078. To submit an assignment, please visit Envista’s website at www.envistaforensics.com.

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building & construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Gaster

VP, Marketing

Envista Forensics

224.406.9809

jennifer.gaster@envistaforensics.com