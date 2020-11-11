Envista Forensics Welcomes Back Brian James to Toronto Office

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 11, 2020/insPRESS/ – Envista Forensics, a global forensic and consulting company, welcomes back Brian James, to their Toronto office.

Envista Forensics announces that Brian James will be returning to their Toronto office after a 1.5-year stay in their Singapore office. Employed at Envista since 2016, James is a degreed Mechanical Engineer, a Certified Fire & Explosion Investigator and a Certified Vehicle Fire Investigator.

During his time in Singapore, James served as Senior Technical Consultant, where he provided expert forensic consulting services to Envista’s diverse client base throughout Asia-Pacific. In addition, while abroad he implemented global support and mentoring systems used today by teams across Envista.

On the experience gained over the last year and a half, James commented, “This was a truly global experience. I was fortunate enough to have an opportunity to live and work in the Singapore office. Since this office serves all the South East Asia countries, many of the matters I worked on were extremely complex and challenging. These exciting challenges, combined with my interaction with different cultures and languages, provided an incredibly exciting environment.”

“Being part of a smaller remote office created some very close relationships and friendships,” James continued. “This unique experience really highlighted the depth and wealth of knowledge located within the Envista organization.”

About Envista Forensics

Envista Forensics is a global leader in forensic engineering and recovery solutions. We provide failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building & construction consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds.

Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for more than 30 years. Our experts travel globally to more than 30 offices located across North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore and Australia. Visit our website at www.envistaforensics.com for more information.

