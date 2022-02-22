Eric Lalli joins EFI Global, strengthens firm’s forensic leadership team in western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, FEBRUARY 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – EFI Global, a leading full-service international consulting firm specializing in forensic engineering, environmental, fire investigation and specialty consulting services, continues the expansion of its offerings in Canada with the addition of Eric Lalli, P.Eng., CRSP, CHSC, CQE, FEC. Lalli will serve as assistant vice president of forensic engineering services and will focus on the growth and development of EFI Global’s business in western Canada.

Lalli has 35 years of experience providing forensic engineering services and leading investigations departments for regulatory agencies and multinational engineering firms. He has a wealth of experience conducting failure investigations and product failure analyses, managing personal injury incidents, and leading large and complex loss investigations.

“In the world of forensic engineering, Eric is a recognized leader with a broad range of global experience, having practiced throughout the Americas, Asia and Europe,” said Kevin Burgher, vice president of EFI Global in Canada. “His strong technical qualifications and leadership will help us advance our services in western Canada and internationally.”

Lalli has broad exposure to and a deep understanding of risk management, having served as a regulatory authority, policy analyst, claims manager, industrial plant manager and insurance industry consultant. This combined perspective enables him to effectively navigate and resolve complex failure investigations spanning multiple jurisdictions. Lalli is widely recognized as a regulatory expert and litigation support specialist with deep technical knowledge and a thorough understanding of the influence of human factors.

“I am passionate about the value that EFI Global brings to the market through our unparalleled customer service,” said Lalli. “There is no other company in the industry that has the global reach, breadth of technical expertise and quality solutions that we provide to our clients. I am honored to join EFI Global and look forward to continuing to build on our strong foundation in forensic services.”

For further information, contact Lalli at Eric.Lalli@efiglobal.com or 604-753-8918. For more on EFI Global in Canada, visit efiglobal.ca.

