Examinees Express Confidence in AssessMed’s COVID-19 Safety Protocols

MISSISSAUGA, ON, OCT. 5, 2020/insPRESS/ – Examinees returned to our facilities after COVID-19 restrictions were eased and trusted us to continue to provide industry leading medical assessment services. We appreciate their trust in AssessMed and we will continue to ensure the health and safety of every person who walks through our doors, from our staff, to our assessors and examinees alike. Many of you have seen our previously released Covid safety video and with the dreaded “second wave” upon us, in some regions, we thought it was important to redistribute it here. We would also reconfirm that as part of our standard Covid screening protocols, AssessMed provides daily nurse screening for all staff, assessors, and examinees.

Establishing health and safety protocols are just the beginning of our comprehensive and ever-evolving pandemic response strategy. At AssessMed, we have introduced an examinee surveying process that puts our safety procedures policies to the test. These surveys occur following each assessment and examinees are encouraged to complete the surveys on a voluntary basis.

​We have been so encouraged by some of the incredibly positive comments made by several examinees after visiting one of our numerous corporate offices. Every survey is reviewed by senior management and all results are shared with staff, assessors, and referral sources on a case-by-case basis. We have found that in doing so, in these highly stressful times, this experience has truly boosted staff and assessor morale, while making examinees feel that they truly have a voice in the assessment process.

Here are some of the invaluable survey responses we would like to share with you:

“Dr. Lang and Dr. Kavanaugh are two of the nicest and most professional doctors I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.”

“Doctor was kind and explained everything perfect. Made me comfortable while talking.”

“Thank you for keeping me safe with COVID-19!”

“Felt very welcomed, looked after, and safe. Dr. was very pleasant.”

“Thank you. I appreciate the support and value the expertise of the doctor.”

