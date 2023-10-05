Family-run Restoration Firm Eyes Exciting Growth in the Eco-friendly Restoration Space

Hudson Restoration Invites Franchise Prospects from Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo Regions

BURLINGTON, ON, OCTOBER 5, 2023/insPRESS/ – Boutique contractor Hudson Restoration, renowned for its eco-friendly and luxury property restoration approach, is thrilled to announce the commencement of their franchisee application process for the Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo (KW) regions.

Founded in 2009, Hudson Restoration has set the benchmark for eco-friendly disaster restoration in Canada. With a specialty in luxury residential and commercial properties, their approach goes beyond standard restoration. They’re the first restorer in Canada offering certified eco-friendly restoration and rebuild options, demonstrating an unyielding commitment to the environment through collaborations like the one with Built Green Canada.

President Nick Hudson remarked, “The response we’ve received so far has been incredibly humbling. The reputation of the brand we’ve built means that we have people approaching us almost on a weekly basis, wondering if we have franchise opportunities available in their area. Understanding this, we have made sure we are extremely careful with our expansion efforts, ensuring each franchise is onboarded thoroughly and with the utmost care and attention. This strategic expansion into Ottawa and KW markets align with our vision of being able to service our incredible insurer partners Ontario-wide by 2025.”

With operations spanning Southern Ontario, including regions like Muskoka, Orillia, Toronto, Markham, Burlington, Belleville/Kingston, and London, Hudson’s family-led enterprise is more than just a business; it’s a testament to sophisticated craftsmanship, top-tier communication, and bespoke service. With an industry-leading eco-conscious approach, Hudson aids customers and insurance clients in meeting environmental and net-zero targets through property claims.

Franchise opportunities with Hudson Restoration provide partners with an exclusive network and the chance to be at the forefront of sustainable restoration. Beyond services, they offer an experience – a deep-rooted commitment to the community, the environment, and the highest standards of quality.

For those interested in learning about this exciting franchising opportunity and becoming part of Hudson Restoration’s remarkable journey in the Ottawa and KW regions, further details can be accessed at HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

About Hudson Restoration

Hudson Restoration is a leading boutique and eco-friendly disaster restoration company in Canada, providing remediation, restoration and reconstruction services, specializing in luxury residential and commercial properties.

Founded in 2009, Hudson has developed a reputation built on sophisticated levels of craftsmanship, communication and personal service, with an industry-leading, and ever deepening eco-friendly approach to help customers and insurance clients meet environmental and net-zero targets.

Although capable of handling large influxes of claims, Hudson has focused on keeping claim counts manageable and their teams happy, enabling them to maintain lower than average Project Manager / claim ratios, and resulting in more time for estimate generation, communication and site visits.

Today Hudson delivers construction and restoration service across Southern Ontario, and shares their vision through an expanding exclusive national franchise network. For more information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com to learn more. For franchising information, please visit HudsonRestoration.com/franchising-opportunities.

Media & Franchise Contact:

Margo Malowney, VP Business Development & Culture

Margo@HudsonRestoration.com