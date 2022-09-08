FIRST Canada and Vertafore Canada announce enhancements to FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG™

Flexibility and innovation elevate the Vertafore SIG™ client payment experience

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions and Vertafore Canada are pleased to announce quoting enhancements to FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG™.

Vertafore SIG™ users can now provide payment plan quotes based on estimated premium prior to billing policies. This new functionality allows brokers to easily send customized payment options to clients with their policy proposal.

The ability to use Quick Quote to create “what-if” payment scenarios elevates the service Vertafore SIG™ users can provide to their clients. In a few simple clicks, they can customize pricing programs and create payment options forms to send to clients via a digital workflow. In addition, they can retrieve real-time client payment status, installment schedules, and documents, allowing brokers to provide an unparalleled client experience.

“The ability to provide this level of payment choice is a differentiator for Vertafore SIG™ users,” said Stuart Bruce, CEO of FIRST Canada. “Together with Vertafore, our investment in technology provides brokers flexible and efficient payment solutions, via partnerships they trust.”

FIRST Canada is a proud Vertafore Orange Program Partner, bringing together solutions and best-in-class capabilities to the Vertafore suite of products.

To learn more about how FIRST Pay™ for Vertafore SIG™ can help you meet today’s demanding consumer needs contact David Caringi and visit firstinsurancefunding.ca/Vertafore.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

