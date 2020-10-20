FIRST Canada and Vertafore Canada announce payment integration for SIG

October 20, 2020 by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
TORONTO, ON, OCT. 20, 2020/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, and Vertafore Canada are proud to announce their strategic partnership. Vertafore Canada and FIRST Canada will once again redefine the customer experience, now with an efficient payment solution embedded within SIG. Using existing broker-centric workflows, SIG users will soon be able to provide financing quotes and payment plans along with the policy proposal, directly from within the broker BMS, SIG.
“This partnership with FIRST Canada marks another important step in Vertafore Canada’s commitment to helping our customers simplify their business processes, as well as another step forward in our vision of being Canada’s leading ecosystem-friendly InsurTech provider,” said Dimitrios Argitis, GM and VP Vertafore Canada.
About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $43 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.
About Vertafore Canada
Vertafore Canada is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. It offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. Vertafore Canada is the new name for Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada, acquired by Vertafore in 2016.
For more information, please contact:
Crystal Macklin
SVP Marketing & Communications
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
647-308-4944
crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca
Laurent Nadeau
VP Sales, Marketing & Client Solutions
Vertafore Canada
Phone: 1-800-268-5325 x4891
lnadeau@vertafore.com