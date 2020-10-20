FIRST Canada and Vertafore Canada announce payment integration for SIG

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 20, 2020/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payment solutions, and Vertafore Canada are proud to announce their strategic partnership. Vertafore Canada and FIRST Canada will once again redefine the customer experience, now with an efficient payment solution embedded within SIG. Using existing broker-centric workflows, SIG users will soon be able to provide financing quotes and payment plans along with the policy proposal, directly from within the broker BMS, SIG.

“Payment plans are of critical value to the broker offering, now more than ever,” said Stuart Bruce, CEO of FIRST Canada. “Together with Vertafore Canada, we’re providing a streamlined way for brokers to improve their client experience, operational efficiencies, and cash management.”

“This partnership with FIRST Canada marks another important step in Vertafore Canada’s commitment to helping our customers simplify their business processes, as well as another step forward in our vision of being Canada’s leading ecosystem-friendly InsurTech provider,” said Dimitrios Argitis, GM and VP Vertafore Canada.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $43 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About Vertafore Canada

Vertafore Canada is the expert in Canadian broker innovation and a leader in the BMS (Broker Management Systems) marketplace for insurance and financial services brokers. It offers an integrated suite of products designed to increase revenue through efficient use of technology. Vertafore Canada is the new name for Keal Technology, a leading provider of broker and commercial management systems in Canada, acquired by Vertafore in 2016.

