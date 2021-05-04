FIRST Canada announces a partnership with Markel Canada

TORONTO, ON, MAY 4, 2021/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Markel Canada.

This partnership will provide the Markel Care division with the ability to create quotes on their brokers’ behalf for new and renewal business via First Connect™. This will enable brokers to seamlessly present customized, broker-branded payment options, including all payment options accepted by the brokerage on one all-inclusive form and online workflow.

“We are committed to providing exceptional expertise and service to our brokers, and our partnership with FIRST Canada helps us further deliver on that promise,” stated Jeff Sutton, senior vice president of sales & marketing at Markel Canada. “We are pleased to have the ability to create payment options on behalf of our brokers and provide a seamless payment experience for their clients.”

“Our First Connect™ platform enables Markel to enhance the value they bring to their brokers,” stated David Caringi, chief sales officer at FIRST Canada. “The ability to elevate the client experience on their broker partners’ behalf while maintaining the brokers’ own branding helps to distinguish Markel as a key partner in the industry.”

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $45 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About Markel Canada

Markel Corporation (NYSE – MKL), a fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the national markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd’s. To learn more, visit https://www.markelinternational.ca.

