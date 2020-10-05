FIRST Canada announces a partnership with Next Wave Canada

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 5, 2020/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, announced a new MGA partnership with Next Wave Canada. FIRST Canada will provide Next Wave’s customers with First Connect®. This service will provide Next Wave with the ability to create quotes on their brokers’ behalf, which will enable their brokers to seamlessly present customized, broker-branded payment options forms to their clients, including all payment options accepted by the brokerage on one all-inclusive form.

“FIRST Canada truly understands the importance of a brand when it comes to the broker community and puts a high priority on enabling brokers to protect their client relationships through their innovative quoting process and customization ability,” stated Kelli Hunt, vice president of underwriting at Next Wave. “They are the perfect partner for Next Wave.”

“We are pleased to partner with Next Wave,” said Stuart Bruce, CEO of FIRST Canada. “Our partnership is a great strategic fit for both parties, as it will enable Next Wave to enhance the value they bring to their brokers and clients via our innovative payment experience. Our goal is to provide Next Wave with a platform that enables them to put their brokers in control of the payment process.”

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovate payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $43 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About Next Wave Insurance Canada Next Wave Insurance Canada Corp., a subsidiary of Next Wave Insurance Services, was launched to provide insurance solutions to the cannabis and hemp industry exclusively. Next Wave is a Managing General Underwriter with offices in San Diego, Rancho Cordova, CA and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The firm offers independent insurance agents and brokers a broad range of commercial products to serve the cannabis and hemp industry. In addition, our staff works closely with our registered producers to train them on this emerging market.

Our US team has ten plus years in cannabis insurance and participated in the creation of the first cannabis insurance policies. Our experience and dedication to the industry are unparalleled as we continue to develop new lines of coverage to provide producers and policyholders with comprehensive “seed to sale” insurance protection for their unique business needs. For more information about the company, visit www.nextwaveins.ca.

