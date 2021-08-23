FIRST Canada appointed exclusive payment solutions provider for CAMGA

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 23, 2021/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents (CAMGA).

As a Silver Sponsor and exclusive payment solutions provider for CAMGA, FIRST Canada will provide CAMGA’s membership with the ability to create quotes on their brokers’ behalf via First Connect™, the market-leading payment solutions platform designed specifically for MGAs, carriers, and their brokers. Through this exclusive partnership, CAMGA members can now generate Payment Options Forms on their brokers’ behalf, enabling their brokers to seamlessly present customized, broker-branded Payment Options Forms to their clients on one all-inclusive form, improving their client experience.



“CAMGA members are always looking for trusted partners that can make the placing of a policy seamless and efficient. FIRST Canada is a firm of experience that helps make that possible in assisting brokers, insureds and MGAs,” said Steve Masnyk, managing director of CAMGA. “More and more brokers are turning to MGAs who provide tailored solutions for their clients, and with the assistance of FIRST Canada, insureds will find more options for efficient insurance payments.”

“We are proud to be the exclusive payment solutions provider for CAMGA,” said Dave Caringi, chief sales officer of FIRST Canada. “The association has grown at an impressive rate, and we look forward to further supporting this sector’s growth with innovative payment solutions for MGAs and their clients.”

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $46 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About the Canadian Association of Managing General Agents

CAMGA is the national trade association representing P&C MGAs/MGUs and is dedicated to shaping the landscape of delegated underwriting in Canada. CAMGA members represent over 80% of MGAs in Canada who write niche risks and specialty insurance classes of business on behalf of their carrier and broker partners. MGAs offer over 50 additional options and markets to brokers when serving their clients.

Media Contacts:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing and Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944

Steve Masnyk

Managing Director

Canadian Association of Managing General Agents

steve.masnyk@camga.ca

416 903 0478