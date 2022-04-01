FIRST Canada introduces Taegan Sorensen, dedicated relationship manager

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 1, 2022/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, is pleased to introduce Taegan Sorensen as a dedicated relationship manager in the province of British Columbia.

The FIRST Canada sales team is expanding once again to further service their broker partners. Sorensen joins the growing team in British Columbia and brings a variety of sales and management experience, and a passion for building relationships. Her previous experience and client-focused approach make her a welcomed addition to the FIRST Canada team and a valuable resource for your brokerage.

“I’m excited to join the FIRST Canada team,” said Sorensen. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on my experience, and to help brokers increase their productivity and enhance their client experience with FIRST Canada payment solutions.”

Sorensen will be supported by your current dedicated sales and support team of Rohan Fernandes and Shayne Mascarenhas and Vice President Western Canada, Tas Kurji.

“We are thrilled to welcome Taegan to the team and further expand our support in BC,” said Kurji. “I’m confident that her previous experience, ability to build strong working relationships, and strategic focus will be a great benefit to our broker partners.”

FIRST Canada is pleased to announce the addition of this knowledgeable team member and further their investment and commitment to our valued broker partners. The entire team is looking forward to continuing to help you profitably grow your business.

View Contact Sheet

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $50 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944