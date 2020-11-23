FIRST Canada Launches Interac e-Transfer® Bulk Receivables in Collaboration with AcordPay

TORONTO, ON, NOV. 23, 2020/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in payment solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Interac e-Transfer® Bulk Receivables in collaboration with AcordPay.



FIRST Canada is the first in the insurance industry to offer its brokers the ability to request payment with Interac e-Transfer. Now FIRST Canada brokers banking with Royal Bank of Canada can offer their clients the convenience and security of Canada’s most popular real-time funds transfer service, Interac e-Transfer.



FIRST Canada brokers have the ability to integrate Interac e-Transfer into their Payment Options Form, providing brokers and their clients with one streamlined and efficient process. Interac e-Transfer Bulk Receivables also makes reconciliation easier by providing the option to include policy or client identification, and deposits the funds directly into the brokers’ trust account. Brokers requesting payment via Interac e-Transfer improve their operations by receiving payments faster, improving their cash flow, and reducing their receivables.

“We invest significantly in innovating payments in Canada,” said Stuart Bruce, CEO of FIRST Canada. “In collaboration with AcordPay, now our broker partners can improve their operations while delivering an exceptional client experience.”

“AcordPay is proud to facilitate a new level of efficiency and control in managing a business’ receivables and cash flow,” said Mike Senechal, CEO of AcordPay. “We’re thrilled to join with FIRST Canada to advance the payment options available to brokers and their clients.”



Brokers looking to incorporate Interac e-Transfer Bulk Receivables into their business are invited to visit firstinsurancefunding.ca/interac.

Interac e-Transfer is a registered trade-mark of Interac Corp. Used under licence.