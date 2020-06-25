FIRST Canada proud sponsor of Young Insurance Professionals of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, JUNE 25, 2010/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payments, is pleased to announce a partnership in support of Young Insurance Professionals of British Columbia (YiP BC).

YiP BC is a network of like-minded professionals that serves as a resource within the modern insurance landscape. Their mission is to act as an accessible organization that fosters collaboration through professional development programs, networking, and celebrating achievements of fellow insurance professionals.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to our industry and dedication to its professionals, we’re proud to partner with YiP BC,” stated Tas Kurji, vice president of industry and partner relations at FIRST Canada. “We look forward to supporting the young industry professionals of BC through this sponsorship.”

“We are pleased to have the support of industry leaders like FIRST Canada,” said Margo Lyons, founder and chairperson of YiP BC. “Their partnership will enable us to expand our reach in the industry and continue to provide resources to develop young insurances professionals in our region.”

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian insurance market with comprehensive payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all of their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform positions its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC), a financial services company with more than $38 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About YiP BC

