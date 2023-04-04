FIRST Canada Proudly Partners with the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 4, 2023/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payments, is proud to renew their partnership with the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM) for a fourth consecutive year.

FIRST Canada is committed to supporting IBAM’s mission by providing their membership with local support, expertise, and innovation to enhance the client experience with customized payments and digital workflows.

“Our goal is to be the partner of choice for brokers in the region to help them improve operations and grow market share,” said Nick Howes, relationship manager at FIRST Canada. “IBAM does great work to support its membership and we are proud to support these efforts via our partnership.”

“We appreciate the support of long-standing partners like FIRST Canada,” said IBAM CEO Grant Wainikka. “Their philosophy of offering choice and convenience is a great fit for our association and the work we do to support brokerages so they can better serve their clients.”

Connect with FIRST Canada and elevate your payments. Expand your offering with flexible payment options, improve your client experience, and grow your market share. Contact your dedicated relationship manager, Nick Howes.

About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $52 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.

About IBAM

The Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM) is a not-for-profit association that represents over 2,000 property and casualty (P&C) insurance brokers, in 300 storefronts in over 120 communities across Manitoba. IBAM exists to protect, serve, and offer choice to Manitobans through developing and supporting brokerages.

Media contacts:

Crystal Macklin

SVP Marketing & Communications

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

crystal.macklin@firstinsurancefunding.ca

647 308 4944

Alexa Gabor

Director – Operations & Marketing

Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM)

alexa@ibam.mb.ca

204 488 1857