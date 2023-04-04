FIRST Canada Proudly Partners with the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba

April 4, 2023 by FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada)
TORONTO, ON, APRIL 4, 2023/insPRESS/ – FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada), the industry leader in insurance payments, is proud to renew their partnership with the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM) for a fourth consecutive year.
FIRST Canada is committed to supporting IBAM’s mission by providing their membership with local support, expertise, and innovation to enhance the client experience with customized payments and digital workflows.
“We appreciate the support of long-standing partners like FIRST Canada,” said IBAM CEO Grant Wainikka. “Their philosophy of offering choice and convenience is a great fit for our association and the work we do to support brokerages so they can better serve their clients.”
About FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada (FIRST Canada) provides the Canadian Insurance Market with innovative payment solutions. Brokers, MGAs, and carriers can partner with FIRST Canada and expand their offering to provide more value, choice, and convenience for all their clients. The combined strength of FIRST Canada’s dedicated team, evolved offering, and innovative platform position its partners to meet the demanding future of the Canadian Insurance landscape armed with market-leading solutions for success. FIRST Canada is part of Wintrust (Nasdaq: WTFC) a financial services company with more than $52 billion in assets and a part of the largest premium finance companies in North America. Follow FIRST Canada on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more about the company, visit www.firstinsurancefunding.ca.
About IBAM
The Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM) is a not-for-profit association that represents over 2,000 property and casualty (P&C) insurance brokers, in 300 storefronts in over 120 communities across Manitoba. IBAM exists to protect, serve, and offer choice to Manitobans through developing and supporting brokerages.
