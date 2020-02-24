First General continues to expand across Canada

Toronto, ON, February 24, 2020/InsPress/ – First General is proud to announce the opening of the Toronto East office. Chad Vanvari comes with over 20 years of experience as a cleaning and restoration professional.

Chad began his journey in the industry in commercial carpet cleaning which exposed him to complex cleaning projects involving water and fire damage. This exposure led him to the property restoration world and he has obtained extensive training courses and certifications throughout the years.

Chad has extensive knowledge and experience in responding to fire/water-related emergencies and has worked on property damage claims of all sizes, including large and complex losses. He has been an instrumental part of the cleanups for many catastrophic flood and wind events that have occurred throughout Southern Ontario and Quebec in the last two decades. He is an active team builder, focusing on continuing education and training, and his top priority is to provide excellent, integrity services to his valued customers.

“We are very excited and proud to have Chad on our team. His expertise, background and attention to service culture aligns with First General’s principles” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

Should you require additional information about First General, please contact our EVP, Strategic Partnership Angela Veri at angela.veri@firstgeneral.ca