First General introduces Bruno Lima as new owner of Grey Bruce/Hanover office

HANOVER, ON, FEB. 20, 2021/insPRESS/ – First General is pleased to introduce Bruno Lima as the new owner of the Grey Bruce/Hanover office. “We are thrilled to have Bruno and his team join our First General family and we are confident they will strive to provide excellent customer service and quality work.” said Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

Bruno has successfully obtained Construction Management and Architecture certification as well as Business Administration Degree at University of Toronto and completed the relevant IICRC certifications.

Bruno’s experience includes large scale construction projects, complex building projects, luxury renovation, the design process for new construction and renovation involving both 2D and 3D renders as well as experience with catastrophic insurance losses in different provinces and outside the country.

Bruno and team understand honesty and integrity are of utmost importance “we value building strong relationships with employees, vendors and most importantly clients and we understand that this often involves compromise on our end many times.” Bruno Lima, Owner, Grey Bruce/Hanover.

We wish Bruno Lima and the Grey Bruce/Hanover team much success and trust they will provide capacity and service excellence in the community.” Frank Mirabelli, CEO

The First General Grey Bruce office covers the vast region which goes as far East as The Blue Mountains, as far West as Lake Huron, with the Southern point reaching Palmerston and the Northern border going all the way to Tobermory.

First General (GREY/BRUCE)

Hanover

(w) 519.364.1317 Ext 303 | (tf) 1.800.265.5523 | (f) 519.364.1554

540 1st Street, Hanover ON N4N 3X5

Owen Sound

(w) 519.416.1317 ext 303

22-2045 20th Avenue East, Owen Sound ON N4K 5N3

Should you require additional information on our new GTA locations, please contact Angela Veri, EVP Strategic Partnership, at angela.veri@firstgeneral.ca.

Solutions. Performance. Integrity. 1-877-888-9111 firstgeneral.ca