FIRST GENERAL IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE APPOINTMENT OF JOEY CAPONE AS THE BUSINESS ADVISOR FOR ONTARIO & WESTERN CANADA!

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – We are pleased to announce First General has appointed Joey Capone as the Business Advisor for Ontario and Western Canada.

Joey joins First General with 22 years of insurance and property restoration experience. He has dedicated himself as a Senior CAT Adjuster, National Claims for the past 7 years handling moderate to complex personal lines and condominium claims. He also played an integral role in product development and product launch which also involved mentoring and coaching.

Joey was also the owner/operator of a restoration firm whereby he managed day to day operations and staffing. “I am very excited to join First General as Business Advisor for Ontario and Western Canada and look forward to working with everyone.”

“We are thrilled to have Joey join our First General Team and we are confident that his experience and skill sets will provide significant and enhanced support to our Network. We wish Joey much success and look forward to having him on our team.” Frank Mirabelli, First General, President & CEO.