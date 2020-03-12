Canadian Underwriter
First General is pleased to Announce the New Owner of our Greenstone office, Kevin Dallaire

March 12, 2020   by First General

Toronto, ON, March 12, 2020/InsPress/ – Kevin is bilingual in French and English and worked for one of the largest construction companies in Eastern Ontario. He gained valuable knowledge in restoration, formwork and underground utilities. Kevin joined our First General Thunder Bay office in 2017 as their Controller and continued to expand his knowledge in the industry.

“Kevin and his team bring over 30 years of experience in the construction industry and a vast knowledge in business and operations. He brings value to our organization and I wish him much success.” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

Should you require additional information, please contact Angela Veri, EVP of Strategic Partnerships at angela.veri@firstgeneral.ca.

