FIRST GENERAL IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE OPENING OF FIRST GENERAL, LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA!

LANGLEY, BC, MARCH 22, 2022/insPRESS/ – “We welcome the FG Langley owners Mundeep Natt and Charn Dhamrait to the First General Team! Both Mundeep and Charn are experienced and credentialed members in the restoration market. We are confident they will provide exemplary service in their region!” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

Mundeep Natt has been in the construction/restoration industry for over 15 years, starting off as a Project Manager with Fantasy Homes in 2004, where he built his portfolio of luxury residential homes to various commercial building projects. His enthusiasm and drive eventually led him, along with his business partner, to open his own restoration company, Restoration Ltd, in 2010. With over 10 years of restoration experience he has vast knowledge and experience with Wind, Water, Fire, and any other natural disasters that have hit Western Canada. He is certified through IICRC with AMRT, WRT, FSRT and carries a certificate for Asbestos removal. Mundeep has been committed to providing the utmost customer satisfaction to industry standards

Charn Dhamrait resides in Surrey, BC. He started his career as an entrepreneur and became a restaurant owner in 2003 and built over a decade of experience. His interest changed to custom home building in 2016 where he gained experience in construction and was introduced to the restoration industry. Charn started in the restoration industry as part owner of ASAP Restoration in 2010, where he gained certifications/knowledge and experience to provide a high level of customer service to meet industry standards. He also gained experience in CAT loss during wildfires in Fort MacMurray (Alberta) and BC fires. Charn brings variety of experience in different service industries and is always eager to keep learning and growing.

This office will cover the entire Frazer Valley including Surrey.

Office Address:

Unit #206 – 12844 Anvil Way

Surrey, BC V3W 8E7

Phone Number:

604-612-1181

Email:

charn.dhamrait@firstgeneral.ca

mundeep.natt@firstgeneral.ca