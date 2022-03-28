FIRST GENERAL IS PLEASED TO WELCOME PATRICE DESJARDINS AS THE NEW FIRST GENERAL NORTHWESTERN NB EDMUNSTON/GRAND SAULT!

SIEGAS, NB, MARCH 28, 2022/insPRESS/ – “We are thrilled to have Patrice join the First General network and trust he will provide exceptional service to clients in the Northwestern NB & Edmunston/Grand Sault region. Congratulations Patrice!” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

Patrice Desjardins comes with over 20 years’ experience in disaster restoration as well as commercial and large loss. He is a member of Effect OSG Group specializing in marketing efficient and proven energy saving technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels and biodegradable products of all kinds. He is a Civil Engineer and IICRC certified.

Contact information:

Patrice Desjardins

IICRC Certified Ptech, President/Président, Owner/Propiétaire

First General Northwestern NB Edmundston/Grand Sault

C-506-253-8978

129 ch Notre-dame-de-Lourdes Siegas NB E7E 1V5

patrice.desjardins@firstgeneral.ca