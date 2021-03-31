First General opens newest location in Burnaby, British Columbia

BURNABY, BC, MAR. 31, 2021/insPRESS/ – First General is pleased to announce the opening of our newest location in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Jason Knox is the owner of our new First General Burnaby location and comes with over 15 years experience in the restoration industry. Jason was the sole owner and operator of RestoSure Restoration since 2015. He learned the restoration business being promoted into a project manager position before eventually starting his own restoration company.

“First General is very excited to have Jason and his team join us! He is dedicated and committed to provide exceptional customer service and elevating the customer experience.” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

First General, Burnaby

1170-580 Seaborne Ave.,

Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 0M3

778-953-0248

jason.knox@firstgeneral.ca

Should you require additional information, please contact Angela Veri, EVP Strategic Partnership at angela.veri@firstgeneral.ca.