First General Welcomes New Owners in Winnipeg!

WINNIPEG, MB, MAY 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – “First General is thrilled to welcome the new owners in Winnipeg. Jim Simpson, Rick Painter, Kristi Ducharme and Mike Dodds come with extensive background, expertise and experience in the restoration field. Congratulations to you all!” Frank Mirabelli, CEO.

Jim Simpson has been in the Restoration Industry since 1988 with his first company established in the United States, then moving back to Canada to continue Restoration in 1992. For the next 12 years, he gained experience as a Project Manager dealing almost exclusively with Insurance claims. He ventured out on his own again in 2009 establishing 204 Property Restoration which he ran successfully for 10 years. With 204 Property Restoration growing rapidly, Jim took on partners to grow with the company. Shortly after retiring from 204 Property Restoration, Jim partnered with Kristi Ducharme to start Diona Property Restoration in 2019. Jim will be an integral part of First General – Winnipeg’s growth as President and Project Manager.

Rick Painter has been in the restoration industry since 2000, beginning his career as a Project Manager for First General Services. In 2008, Rick decided to open his own restoration company which he ran successfully for 11 years. The list of his IICRC certifications is long and includes: Master Fire and Smoke Restorer, Water Damage Restoration, Applied Microbial Remediation, Odour Control just to name a few. We are happy to have Rick join our First General – Winnipeg team as the General Manager and Project Manager.

After completing her Masters’ Certificate in Project Management at the University of Winnipeg, Kristi Ducharme started out in the industry as a Project Coordinator for 5 years. She worked toward her PMP designation which she acquired in 2013. Returning to the Insurance industry as an Estimate Reviewer for Wawanesa, she helped to establish preliminary Guidelines and trained Adjusters on Xactimate and Xactanalysis. She switched back Contractor side in 2018 as a Compliance Manger. Shortly thereafter, the partnership with Jim Simpson was established, together they incorporated Diona Property Restoration. Kristi will be joining the First General – Winnipeg as the Compliance Manager.

Mike Dodds has been in the Insurance Restoration industry for 19 years, beginning his career with fieldwork and gaining the expertise that makes him one of our most valued Project Managers. As Manager of our Emergency Department, his vast knowledge and experience is a true asset to First General – Winnipeg. Mike is trained in Water, Fire, Odour, Trauma Scene and Infectious Control Clean up through IICRC and is committed to providing excellent customer service.

Should you require additional information, please contact Angela Veri, EVP of Strategic Partnerships at angela.veri@firstgeneral.ca.