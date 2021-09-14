First Notice of Loss Integration Is A Success

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International and Gore Mutual Insurance Company Have Successfully Gone Live with FNOL Integration

Gore Mutual Insurance Company has been a longtime supporter of Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) and the Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) program. To elevate that partnership a First Notice of Loss (FNOL) integration has been successfully implemented. This allows a seamless transition of collision report data to be provided from ASSI to Gore Mutual almost immediately upon an insured reporting a collision at one of ASSI’s CRCs.

Gore Mutual will digitally receive all the information from the collision report to trigger FNOL and quickly move forward with managing the claim. The CRC staff will provide the insured with a Gore Mutual claim number, the customer will leave the CRC knowing that their claim has been started. Previously, it could take up to 24 hours for a collision report package to reach claims staff, an insured would call to start their claim and end up repeating collision details. “Since the FNOL integration the information is available almost immediately for use in claims handling, immensely reducing redundancies for both the claims team, controlling indemnity and expenses and enhance customer experience” says, Kumar Siva Chief Operating Officer for Accident Support Services International Ltd.

About Accident Support Services International Ltd.

ASSI has been providing collision reporting to the police services and insurance industry since 1994. We are proud to have created the CRC program allowing police services to redeploy officers back into their communities and servicing the insurance industry by helping their customers through the collision reporting process. ASSI provides a complete collision reporting customer package that includes vehicle damage pictures, statements, passenger information, SIU alerts and third-party collision details.

