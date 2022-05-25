First Onsite elevates commercial and large loss teams with key appointments

MISSISSAUGA, ON, MAY 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – First Onsite Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, has bolstered its commercial and large loss leadership teams with five key promotions: Beck Wells to Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations; Travis Stieb to Director of Commercial Operations, Western Region; Jim Mandeville to Senior Vice President, Large Loss Canada; Kim Heinmiller to Finance Business Partner, National Complex Team and Geo Langlois to Director of Commercial Operations, Western Region.

“As we continue to advance our growth strategy, it is important for our commercial operations team structure to evolve to meet new customer demands,” said Dave Demos, CEO, First Onsite Property Restoration. “These five leaders have an incredible depth of knowledge and experience and have been integral in strengthening the technical knowledge and scalability of First Onsite’s Commercial team.”

Beck Wells is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of leadership experience in commercial restoration from an operations and an insurance and broker perspective. He joined First Onsite in 2019 and has been a central contributor to the company’s growth in the commercial market by leading the growth of specialized commercial teams across the country and managing complex client relationships with some of the largest commercial clients in Canada. Beck will continue to focus his efforts on building First Onsite’s commercial capabilities and industry leadership.

Travis Stieb assumes the role of Director of Commercial Operations for the Western Region (BC & Prairies). He joined First Onsite in December of 2020 through the acquisition of his business, Spectrum Restoration. Travis has strong relationships with large loss adjusters in western Canada and is a recognized leader in this space. Travis has years of experience managing large loss claims in commercial buildings and a specialized area of knowledge and capability leading restoration projects for healthcare facilities.

Jim Mandeville has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Large Loss Canada. He has 19 years of industry experience, specializing in the management of teams in large and complex losses as well as the management of area wide catastrophes. Jim has led the First Onsite Large Loss team in Canada for many years and has a high visibility role as a company spokesperson. As part of his new responsibilities, Jim will be assuming oversight for logistics and procurement operations.

Kim Heinmiller will serve as the Finance Business Partner for the National Complex Claims team. Kim will provide financial and analytical support, providing consistency in the company’s commercial operations across all regions and ensuring focus on the financial integrity of commercial jobs. Kim will also continue to serve as the Finance Business Partner for the Ontario region.

Geo Langlois assumes the role of Director of Commercial Operations for the Eastern Region (ON, QC, & Atlantic). Since joining First Onsite he been instrumental in the creation, development, and growth of the Complex Commercial Team. Geo has strong relationships with commercial loss adjusters in Canada and is a recognized industry leader in the restoration field. Geo has over 25 years of experience managing complex commercial restoration jobs.

First Onsite congratulates Beck, Travis, Jim, Kim and Geo on their new roles!

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest independent North American disaster restoration services providers, providing emergency preparedness, remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services across Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. First Onsite offers more than 2,300 employees, 90-plus branches, 24/7 emergency service, and industry-leading experience with a commitment to customer service. First Onsite proudly serves the commercial, municipal, industrial and residential sectors. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.