First Onsite expands Commercial Business team in Alberta

MISSISSAUGA, ON, APRIL 25, 2022/insPRESS/ – First Onsite Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, has elevated and expanded its sales team in Western Canada, with a key focus on developing the Alberta market.

Greg Tabak has assumed the position of Commercial Sales Leader for First Onsite’s western region, inclusive of British Columbia and the Prairies. Greg joined First Onsite in 2020 and has proved to be a valuable contributor, whose strengths as a leader and partner to our clients will be a model for others in the western sales team. Greg’s new role will build on his strong capabilities and will improve coordination in the west to ensure a strong client-focused approach to continued growth.

Robin Chuchmuch joins as Commercial Business Development Manager and brings 13-years of experience in business development and marketing, including six years in the restoration industry. She has a strong reputation for building relationships and is highly involved in all aspects of the industry. Robin sits on the Board of Directors for a number of industry associations including the Edmonton and Provincial Chapters of the Alberta Association of Insurance Adjusters (AAIA), and the Edmonton Insurance Association (EIA). Additionally, she is an executive member for Blue Goose International, a charitable organization for men and women in the insurance industry.

Melissa Kesegic joins First Onsite as Commercial Business Development Manager with over 10-years of experience in sales and business development. She has extensive experience managing large corporate portfolios while building and maintaining partnerships with key accounts, which be valuable skills to add to the First Onsite business.

“Robin and Melissa are highly accomplished sales and business development professionals, who bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience. I’m confident they will build strong client relationships and will continue to drive the rapid growth of our business.” said Bill Fender, Executive Vice President, Commercial Portfolios, First Onsite Property Restoration. “I’d also like to congratulate Greg on his new role. I know, under his leadership, we will continue to develop the western market and serve our clients with excellence.”

About First Onsite: North America’s Trusted Leader in Property Restoration

First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest independent North American disaster restoration services providers, providing emergency preparedness, remediation, restoration, and reconstruction services across Canada, the U.S. and Puerto Rico. First Onsite offers more than 2,300 employees, 90-plus branches, 24/7 emergency service, and industry-leading experience with a commitment to customer service. First Onsite proudly serves the commercial, municipal, industrial and residential sectors. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corporation.