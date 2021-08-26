FIRST ONSITE expands its complex commercial team in the Prairies Region

MISSISSAUGA, ON, AUGUST 26, 2021/insPRESS/ – FIRST ONSITE is proud to introduce its newest team member, Marshall Finnemore. Marshall has joined as a Project Manager for the Complex Claims team in the Prairies Region, with a focus on the Alberta region.

Marshall joins FIRST ONSITE with 20 years of experience working in the construction industry, with over a decade spent in property restoration specifically, including the complex commercial loss business. In addition to his construction experience, Marshall has close connections with the insurance sector, sitting on the Edmonton and Alberta Chapters of the Alberta Association of Insurance Adjusters (AAIA). He is also an executive member of Blue Goose.

“Along with his vast industry experience, Marshall brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong reputation in the business for building client relationships while serving with integrity. His skillset, industry passion, and proven commitment to service make him the perfect fit for FIRST ONSITE,” said Jamie Mackie, Regional Vice President, Prairies. “We’re excited to have Marshall on the team as we continue to work towards being the only partner our clients ever need.”

